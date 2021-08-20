Sammy Guevara made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

His defining moment in AEW:

“A lot of the big moments, they don’t end well for me. The golf cart, Matt Jackson superkicking me and turning me into a pretzel. But I think it definitely would have to be this year, closing out the PPV at Double or Nothing, keeping the Inner Circle together. I think that was definitely a big moment for me in my career. It was just such a special night too because it was the first night we had had fans in so long. My girlfriend was right there in the front row. She’s watched me in front of seven people and now she’s watching me in front of five thousand people on PPV. It’s a night I’ll never forget.”

Who he’d like to face in AEW:

“There’s a lot of guys. Jungle Boy. I want to wrestle Pac, Sting. There’s so many guys that are coming in too. But I think right now, there’s a guy named Miro that has a belt that I want. I think he’s next in line in my sights at least.”

