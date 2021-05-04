AEW superstar Sammy Guevara recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to hype up tomorrow’s special edition of Dynamite, where the Spanish Sex God and the rest of the Inner Circle take on the Pinnacle in the promotion’s first ever Blood and Guts matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his personal growth since the Sasha Banks incident:

100 percent man. I mean the Sasha [Banks] stuff, those were just bad comments on my end from years ago. Just immaturity and I’ve grown since then and that was my whole thing too last year when I did the sensitivity training, it’s like I don’t know everything and I’m not gonna pretend like I do so when they said to do this training, I was like, ‘You know what? Let me look at it from the like the silver lining stuff.’ It’s like I can actually learn some stuff probably from this and I did learn some stuff man. That’s what life’s about, you know? Nobody’s perfect, we’re human and human means we make mistakes and so, I feel like when you make mistakes, it’s just important to try to learn, grow and go on, because life’s just gonna keep going and so, [Chris] Jericho’s the man though. He helped me a bunch during that whole time and all the controversies that are happening throughout my time and that’s the thing, all these wrestling sites, all these dirt sheets, they’re gonna have fun with me over the years man because I’m gonna be here for a long time and I intend to make a lot more news. Good, bad, whatever, you know? I just know I’m gonna be in the news regardless and they say no press is bad press, you know?

How he has nothing for respect for Banks after speaking with him privately from the incident:

And that’s the thing, such respect to her, because I never even talked to her before and that’s like the first time. Unfortunate circumstances and she could have buried me or whatever and she was hearing me out and we came to — we had a civil discussion and so I have nothing but respect to her. She’s killing it right now, had a great match at Mania. Nothing but to best to her.

Says Matt Hardy was the one who made the call to continue the matchup at ALL OUT 2020:

I think it was Matt [Hardy] who made the call. I’m not too sure about any of it. I just know — so when we first hit, I had no idea what happened because we hit so hard, that I kinda blacked out for a sec. It gets overshadowed of course because Matt hit the back of his head. But we hit so hard. I remember my hip hit the concrete, I remember just thinking, ‘Woah, what just happened?’ I remember I said that as we landed. It was like I’m running, I blank, I open my eyes and then we’re on the ground and I’m like, ‘Woah!’ So I have no idea that this man just hit the back of his head, and then when it was stopped, it was stopped and I thought it was over, and then but Matt being such a pro, he’s been doing this forever. He just went on autopilot and so they told me he was fine, we ran back out there, did the finish and then he went to the back but man, what a scary scene. I feel like everybody learned so much that day. That was like a big learning experience for everybody involved and luckily everybody’s okay in the end, you know?

