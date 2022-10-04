AEW superstar Sammy Guevara released the latest episode of his Vlog Series, where the former three-time TNT champion discussed his upcoming tag team matchup against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia on tomorrow’s Dynamite, and how sick he is of drama in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the episode are below.

On his tag team match against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia tomorrow:

“Someone found one of my old vlogs and I had [a photo of] Daniel Bryan holding up both World Titles at the WrestleMania he won them at. it’s just how crazy life is, you know? That was five years ago and now, I’m about to go beat his ass tomorrow. This was a fun trip, though. I feel like I definitely needed it.”

Says he is sick of the drama that occurs in wrestling:

“There’s just so much drama that goes on in wrestling, it’s really exhausting. It’s tiring. Seems like every couple of weeks is something I’m minding my own business, on vacation, and then, you know, people want to start drama with me. It is what it is. It’s the life I signed up for, I suppose. But it’s definitely tiring and maybe I’ll need to go on another vacation next week because… [sighs] stressful. Either way, for the people that actually support me, for the people who watch these vlogs, part of the Vlog Crew, I appreciate you.”

