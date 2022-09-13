On the latest edition of his personal vlog AEW superstar Sammy Guevara hyped up his Grand Slam title tournament matchup against Jon Moxley on tomorrow’s Dynamite, where the Spanish-Sex God and former three-time TNT champion vowed to not only defeat the Purveyor of Violence, but win the entire tournament and become the company’s next world champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says guys come and go in AEW but he’s been there since day one:

“I just beat Darby Allin. One of the pillars. Two of us, right? Who’s the real pillar? Everybody talks about Max [MJF]. Everybody talks about Jungle Boy, Darby. Who’s the real f***ing pillar of this place?! I’ve been here since day one, and I’ve seen so many guys come and go. So many guys come and go in this company, right? Guys on the truck. I’m not on the truck. How many figures I got? I got one! [Jon] Moxley, huh?! Moxley, how many do you have? How many posters do you want? I’ve been here since day one and I don’t get the respect I deserve not from anybody back there in the back, not from anybody in the locker room, nowhere!”

Vows to win the tournament and change the course of his career:

“Not from these fans, these ungrateful fans! I found happiness, and y’all guys turned on me. So you know what? Screw it! I don’t even I don’t need y’all. I never needed y’all! I only need myself. This Wednesday, Tournament of Champions, when I beat Moxley and I win this whole Tournament of Champions, everything’s gonna change for me.”

How he wants to be in AEW:

“I’m gonna get what I always should have got, the recognition I should have got, everything that I deserved, right? I’m not here I’m not here because I got fired from somewhere else. I’m here because I want to be. I’m not asking for my release! I want to be here! I didn’t have to go and work here today all right. I had the week off, but here I am putting on five-star matches, then I don’t even get the recognition for. After I win this world title, everything’s gonna change!”

