On an episode of Wilde On hosted by Taylor Wilde, the conversation turned to what Samoa Joe has been up to lately and whether or not he’ll be back in the ring. Joe explains that he’s been working on a lot right now such as voice acting, but that he’s not finished in the ring yet. He’s been out of action off-and-on for quite a while now including a concussion he received at the beginning of the year while filming a commercial to promote Monday Night Raw.

“Right now I’m enjoying commentary on Raw. It’s been a fun challenge. Obviously, I’m not done in the ring by no means. I think right now I’m exploring things. Aside from that, I’m doing voice acting which is fun and very cool. It’s a very enjoyable thing. I have a project coming up with Warner Brothers. I’m very fortunate and I’m very happy that I’m doing the things I’m doing right now.”