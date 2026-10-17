Samoa Joe isn’t ready to put a date on the end of his professional wrestling career just yet.

The longtime veteran, who has enjoyed successful runs in WWE, TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor and AEW, recently addressed his future in the business during an interview with SHAK Wrestling.

Although Joe has spent more than two decades competing at the highest levels of the industry, the current AEW star indicated that retirement isn’t something he has mapped out with a specific timeline.

Instead, his focus remains on delivering entertaining matches and creating memorable moments for wrestling fans.

“I mean, really, just putting on meaningful, fun matches for the fans,” Joe said. “I think trying to consistently give people something to tune in for and have a good time with.”

Joe went on to acknowledge that he has yet to make any firm decisions regarding when he might eventually step away from the ring.

“Listen, what my time frame is (for retirement) kind of still not quite nailed down, but I will say this,” he continued. “I want to leave as many good memories as I can while I have the opportunity, and I think that’s just kind of the best way to approach things right now.”

For now, Joe appears content to continue adding to his already lengthy career, with his attention focused more on what he can accomplish in the ring than when he might call it quits.