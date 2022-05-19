Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Houston Texas featured ROH Television champion Samoa Joe taking on a mystery “Joker” opponent in the quarterfinal round of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

That competitor ending up being Johnny Elite. The match was a competitive back and forth that saw a ton of close-calls but in the end Joe would emerge victorious after hitting Elite with the Muscle Buster. He will now move on to the tournament semifinals, where he will face the winner of Rey Fenix and Kyle O’Reilly.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

A first time ever matchup between @SamoaJoe and #JohnnyElite is happening right now in this #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament right now! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/yau5wy5aad — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022

