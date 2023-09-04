Adam Cole and MJF are still your ROH tag team champions.

Better Than You Bay Bay defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) on this evening’s AEW All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, where they won win their signature DOUBLE-CLOTHESLINE. This marks Cole and MJF’s second successful defense of the ROH tag titles after winning them back at All In.

That wasn’t all that happened. As MJF and Cole were leaving Samoa Joe entered for this ROH Television title defense. Joe shoved MJF, a callback to a spot that happened in WWE when MJF was an extra. MJF charged Joe and the two brawled and had to be separated by security.

Joe would then go on defeat Shane Taylor to retain the ROH TV title.

