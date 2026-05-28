Samoa Joe is heading back into Hollywood mode, as the AEW star is temporarily stepping away from in-ring action.

During the May 27th episode of AEW Collision, the broadcast cut backstage to a segment featuring The Opps—Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, HOOK, and Anthony Bowens. It was there that Joe addressed the group directly.

Joe revealed that he will be stepping away for a few months, noting that Hollywood has come calling once again. He made it clear the group should “keep things in order” while he’s gone.

Quick-hit takeaway: Joe isn’t gone from AEW for good—just a temporary exit for outside commitments.

As for what he’ll be filming, no official project has been confirmed. However, Joe has previously taken time away from AEW to work on the Twisted Metal series on Peacock, where he portrays Sweet Tooth.

The series has already been renewed for a third season and is currently expected to premiere in 2027.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite & Collision Results 5/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.