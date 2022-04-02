Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor ended with a bang.

Following Jonathan Gresham’s victory in the main event Jay Lethal came out to challenge the Octopus to a future world title matchup. This led to a brawl between Lethal, Gresham, and Sonjay Dutt, and the eventual big surprise of the night…SAMOA JOE! The former three-time NXT champion helped clear the ring before raising Gresham’s hand to end the broadcast.

WHAT A RETURN TO #ROH WE ARE WITNESSING RIGHT NOW! @SamoaJoe just arrived and business has picked up! What an incredible night it has been at #SupercardofHonor! pic.twitter.com/P5ssPlI333 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022

Ian Riccaboni would then inform fans on commentary that Joe would be appearing at this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. AEW President and new ROH Owner Tony Khan would then announce on Twitter that Joe has officially signed with AEW.

Full results to Supercard of Honor are here.