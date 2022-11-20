Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured Wardlow defending his TNT championship against Powerhouse Hobbs and ROH Television champion Samoa Joe in a triple-threat, a bout that was announced last week after Joe betrayed Wardlow after months of working together.

These three big beefy competitors beat the absolute hell out of each other for ten minutes, with Wardlow gaining momentum after hitting a series of powerbombs on Hobbs on route to a victory. However, Joe would knock Wardlow from behind with his ROH TV title, then locked Hobbs in the Coquina Clutch. Hobbs would pass out, and Joe would be crowned the new TNT champion.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

