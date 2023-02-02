Samoa Joe is your new TNT Champion.

The King of Television defeated Darby Allin in a No Holds Barred matchup at this evening’s Dynamite from Dayton Ohio. Joe, who was busted open during the bout, won after nailing Allin with a top rope muscle buster onto the exposed mat. Joe is now a two-time TNT Champion, joining Allin, Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Scorpion Sky as the only multi-time TNT Champions.

Joe didn’t have long to celebrate. His old rival Wardlow, who has been out of action for the last few weeks, returned to run him off.

Highlights can be found below.

NO ONE IS SAFE!@SamoaJoe vs. Champion @DarbyAllin for the TNT Title is happening RIGHT NOW on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3Ehsm62mXt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

It's truly NO HOLDS BARRED as the violence spills out all over the arena!@SamoaJoe @DarbyAllin#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xIpGPpXUwr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

The champ @DarbyAllin laying in the chops, but an enraged @SamoaJoe returns the violence!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ps6JTzemTu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

#AndNEW!!! The King of Television reigns again as @SamoaJoe reclaims the TNT Title, after a BRUTAL match here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xtulq2FUlf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

LOOK WHO'S BACK!!!@RealWardlow has his sights firmly set on newly crowned TNT Champ @SamoaJoe!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/PvRu7wHHVj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.