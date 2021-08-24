New NXT champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with So Catch about a variety of different topics, most notably how he believes WWE Chairman perceives the yellow-and-black brand. The Samoan Submission Machine even goes on to say that McMahon could be NXT’s biggest proponent as he is heavily invested in WWE. Highlights are below.

How McMahon is invested in NXT:

I think [Vince McMahon] perceives [NXT] as the future of his company. I think he’s heavily invested in it. It’s funny, I read all this stuff that I hear from people and then, at the same time, he’s probably the biggest proponent of its existence and much of what has happened thus far.

Why he’s excited to be apart of the NXT brand:

NXT is the future of WWE and it’s a big reason why I’m excited to be associated with it because I get to delve into the future and I get to work on new things and new projects and introducing new stars to the world and that’s something that, at this point in my career, I’m very excited to do.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)