Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston featured Wardlow squashing Ariya Daivari in a quick matchup, adding yet another successful TNT title defense for Mr. Mayhem.

The bigger story is what happened immediately afterward when Wardlow called out Powerhouse Hobbs, who has been stalking the champ for weeks, and even attacked him on several occasions. As Hobbs came out Wardlow’s tag partner, ROH TV champion Samoa Joe, smashed him from behind, ending the very popular WarJoe tag team that formed only a couple of months ago.

Speculation is that Wardlow will defend the TNT title against Hobbs and Joe in a triple-threat at Full Gear, but that has yet to be confirmed by AEW.

