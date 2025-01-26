On this week’s episode of AEW Collision: Homecoming, Samoa Joe made his in-ring return.

Joe defeated Nick Wayne despite some interference from Christian Cage and Kip Sabian. This came after HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata came out to make the save.

Joe has been out of action for the past several months.

Also on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Max Caster announced an open challenge series that will begin shortly.

Caster revealed that he’s a “survivor” and is interested in who can survive the “Best Wrestler Alive.”

Who can survive the best wrestler alive Max Caster in his Open Challenge series? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsonMax@PlatinumMax pic.twitter.com/8OZNdVpQEg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2025

On Saturday night’s edition of AEW Collision: Homecoming, the Costco Guys’ Big Boom! AJ and Big Justice once again brought the Boom! In a backstage segment, the two men did their classic “Boom!” line with Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom.

Later in the show, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, and Daniel Garcia.

Hologram looks to be returning in the near future.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, a new vignette for Hologram aired.

In this latest video, the coding said “ACCESS DENIED.”

As of this writing, there’s no word on when Hologram will be making his return to the ring.

Don Callis held a family meeting during this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

While speaking with Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage, Callis announced that they are currently dealing with a different version of Kenny Omega than what they are used to.

While Cage noted that there was five of them and only two of Omega & Ospreay, Callis said “Who said there is only five of us?”