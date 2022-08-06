AEW star Samoa Joe is not a fan of what Twitter has become, as it tends to be a place of fan opinion and tribal warfare between both WWE and AEW fans.

There is a lot of negativity sent toward wrestlers. With that being said, it can be challenging to interact with true fans who are supporting them.

Joe took to Twitter to share his opinion on the social media platform by writing the following:

“This ceased being a app for communication a long time ago. This is a tribal registry now. A place that leaves very little room for a logical change in opinion let alone the dialogue that would produce that. Handy for Press releases though.”