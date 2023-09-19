Samoa Joe comments on the tragic death of Windham Rotunda, who wrestling fans know as Bray Wyatt in WWE.

The King of Television spoke about the Eater of Worlds during a chat with the New York Post, where he hyped up this week’s AEW Grand Slam events. When asked to give his thoughts on Windham Joe called the former world champion the type of person who also lights up a room.

Ton and tons of Bray stories. I really think the thing that you will find universally with Windham was he was the type of person, when he walked in a room, it instantly brightened up. Once you’re his brother, you’re his brother for life and he’ll show up for whatever you need him to show up for. If you called and said, ‘I need you down here,’ lo and behold, a couple hours later you’ll see him pulling up in the driveway.

Joe continues, adding that the entire Rotunda family hold a lot of love and respect from the wrestling community. He says that he misses Windham every day and still can’t believe he is gone.

And just the family itself, between Mike and Bo and his sister Mika they were all very involved in the business at certain points and time. Everybody has a tremendous amount of respect and love for them. I think if anything, the hurt was felt a little bit extra deep because of how many people were connected to both Windham and his family. To see him gone now, it just doesn’t seem real. I miss him every day.

