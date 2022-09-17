Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Albany was headlined by Samoa Joe taking on Josh Woods, with the Samoan Submission Machine’s Ring of Honor Television championship on the line.
Woods had a great showing, and had the champ on his heels for certain points of the matchup, but in the end Joe would gain the upperhand and put Woods away with his signature Coquita Clutch submission finisher. This marks Joe’s third successful defense since winning the title from Minor Suzuki back in April.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
.@woodsisthegoods gaining control of the match with the assistance of @TonyNese! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/sr7gbdTX2y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2022
.@SamoaJoe locks in the sleeper hold! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Ln8kY45ZL9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2022
310lbs of @SamoaJoe driven directly on to @woodsisthegoods! Tune in to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/c75nXRlVVG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2022
A crisp powerslam by #ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/4zSZbLFSht
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2022
