Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Albany was headlined by Samoa Joe taking on Josh Woods, with the Samoan Submission Machine’s Ring of Honor Television championship on the line.

Woods had a great showing, and had the champ on his heels for certain points of the matchup, but in the end Joe would gain the upperhand and put Woods away with his signature Coquita Clutch submission finisher. This marks Joe’s third successful defense since winning the title from Minor Suzuki back in April.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.