Samoa Joe is still your TNT champion.

The King of Television defeated Wardlow on this evening’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite after Mr. Mayhem passed out from the Coquina Clutch. Joe had attacked Wardlow earlier in the night with a led pipe, making it impossible for the former TNT champion to even stand. Afterward, Joe smashed Wardlow with a title belt, then cut off his signature ponytail.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@RealWardlow fighting through the pain to try and finish this war!

It's #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IzTekbjNvO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2022

