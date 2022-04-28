AEW has announced the lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which features Samoa Joe defending the ROH television title, an Owen Hart tournament qualifier, and more. Check it out below.

-Samoa Joe vs. Trent Beretta for the ROH Television championship

-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Darby Allin in a qualifier for the Owen Hart tournament

-Hook and Danhausen have face-off

-Jade Cargill/Red Velvet/Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale/Trish Adora/Skye Blue

-Colten Gunn vs. Keith lee

