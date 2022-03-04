During his recent interview with Busted Open Radio former three-time NXT champion Samoa Joe spoke about collaborating with CFO$ for his WWE theme song, and how he told the group he wanted the song to resemble an attack from Godzilla. Highlights are below.

On his collaboration with CFO$ for his WWE theme music:

I can’t really say it was some genius call on my part because that’s pretty much what I told the guys at CFO$. They said, ‘what do you want for your theme music?’ At first, I gave them examples and I gave them ‘Mama Said Knock You Out.’ They tried to ape off that, but they aped off the wrong part. When you think of ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ you think ‘huuuuh uuhhhh.’ That’s the thing that is badass about the song. They got like the back beat that s very high hats.

Told them that he wanted it to feel like Godzilla was attacking:

I went back there and said, ‘I need a theme that is like Godzilla is about to kick over Tokyo and nobody can do anything about it.’ They said, ‘Say no more.’ They came back within two days and had that.

