AEW superstar and current ROH TV champion and TNT champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with DAZN about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his run with the promotion thus far, how much he enjoyed working with Juice Robinson at Final Battle, and what he would be doing if he weren’t wrestling for AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Feels like he is just getting started in AEW:

Just getting started [is how I would characterize my run in AEW so far]. I mean, really I came in, initially I was gone for three months filming and now I’m back and we’re just getting started. Really, when you think about my run and how long I’ve actually been in AEW as far as days on the job, we’re still very much in the beginning of this so I’m excited to see where it goes.

On what he would be doing if he weren’t in AEW, which includes several television projects:

I don’t wanna… because I’m still working on some of this stuff. It’s still kind of out there but, needless to say, I had a few other projects and a few other shows that showed a lot of interest and I was very, very thankful that they approached me immediately and yeah, I mean, I would have been working in television in some facet [if I was not in AEW]. I’ll say that much… It is [always good to be wanted] and I’m very thankful for it. I don’t ever take that for granted because, you know, it’s been a recurring theme in my career that you get the oddest phone calls at the oddest times and they work out great so, just gotta be ready for when they come.

On Juice Robinson:

I think he [Juice Robinson] is probably one of the more slept on talents in wrestling. It’s funny, me and Juice just kind of missed each other in NXT. He had decided he wanted to go out and kind of do his own thing and I was coming in at the time and I heard tons of great things from everybody there who would work with him and knew him personally and stuff and you know, I think I met him a few times. I think actually we met up one time when we were in Japan and we just happened to be touring at the same time as New Japan and we had dinner and then I saw some of his work and what he’s doing in New Japan. An incredible athlete, very, very skilled grappler.

