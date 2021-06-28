The latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast was WWE superstar Samoa Joe, who detailed to Satin his new position in NXT as William Regal’s enforcer backstage. The Samoan Submission machine also says that he’s still working towards a return to in-ring action, something he has not been able to do for the company since February of 2020. Highlights are below.

Along with being an enforcer Joe is working in the NXT scouting department:

“A lot of what was, me and Triple H had spoken about this transition in-depth further. It wasn’t just coming back to NXT and being an enforcer and having a role on the show. Now, I’m working in the talent scouting department, working with Canyon Ceman, doing more administrative things here and there behind the scenes. It’s a transition into some of the other aspects of the business of WWE.”

Whether he’s attempting an in-ring return:

“Absolutely, we’ll just say yes, and leave it at that.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)