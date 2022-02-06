Pro-wrestling superstar Samoa Joe issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier this morning, where the former three-time NXT champion explains why he has been absent from social media ever since his release one month ago.

Joe states that his lack of engagement, specifically on Twitter, is due to his increased levels of happiness when not being on the app. His full statement reads:

My lack of Twitter engagement is simply based on my increased general happiness. It’s amazing how much more hopeful you can be for the world when you don’t spend the morning reading the world most prolific idiots propped up by the algorithm.

Many eagerly await to see what Joe has planned now that he’s once again a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. Check out his tweet below.