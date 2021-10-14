Samoa Joe made an appearance on The Kurt Angle Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former NXT Champion discussed the differences between working in TNA Wrestling, NXT, and WWE:

“TNA, obviously the locker room was awesome. The backstage at times can be chaotic, but it was very, very easy going in a good way, especially in TNA. A lot of people definitely wanted to work together to help each other and help get each other over. It had a very communal vibe. In NXT, I was fortunate to come into the same thing. NXT was more of a developmental brand when I first got in, and still is an evolving version of that now. The amount of organization was one of tenfold obviously. That was a big adjustment. When you get to WWE, it’s just a whole other animal. TV production is so much bigger, different cities, location issues, there’s always a new crisis every week just based on the nature of having to take this giant circus traveling every week and having to film it. You get used to working in an inherently chaotic environment just by the very nature of what it is. I will say this. The consistent thing is I can’t say that I’ve ever been in a locker room my entire career that hasn’t been stellar. I’ve been very fortunate from ROH to TNA to WWE. I’ve had nothing but really great experiences with the guys in the locker room, the girls in the locker room, the production people, and everybody in general.”