Samoa Joe made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he gave his thoughts on the reported Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee match at WrestleMania 38. He noted he didn’t like McAfee at first.

“My thoughts [about the Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee story] were every — I think WrestleMania needs a little bit of celebrity involvement and if you’re gonna have a celebrity involved, I definitely would have Pat McAfee at the top of that list. The guy’s full head-in.

When I met him, initially, I thought I wouldn’t like him. I was proven wrong within five minutes of having a conversation with him which is something people rarely do when they meet me and you know, very, very passionate about the business. I know he wants to go out there and perform on a high level, not just go out there and kind of go through the motions and you know, honestly, I don’t really have any questions about Pat but Vince [McMahon]? He does his best to keep himself in shape. I don’t know if that’s — that’s a tough — that’s a tough load to bear coming up Mania time but, you know, I can see some Austin Theory involvement and it’ll be interesting to say the least and yeah, I’m good with Pat being involved.”