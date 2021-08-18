Samoa Joe did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote challenging NXT Champion Karrion Kross for the title at this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 36 special.

He talked about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Wrestling Kross:

“I’m looking at him, and this match as a blank slate,” Joe says. “Kross is very different from the many people that I’ve faced. He presents a very unique challenge. He’s unlike anyone I’ve ever seen in NXT. It’s going to be something new.”

Reported changes coming to NXT:

“I hope NXT is never the same as it used to be,” Joe says. “I hope NXT is always changing and evolving and experimenting and trying new things. So much has been done in NXT, so many barriers have been crossed and so many new, amazing superstars have been introduced. It’s always been a place for experimentation, it’s always been a place for something new. I hope it continues to be that. I hope it’s never the same old NXT.”

Trusting Triple H: