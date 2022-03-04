During his recent interview with Busted Open Radio former three-time NXT champion Samoa Joe spoke about the WWE departure of Cesaro, and what he thinks the Swiss-Superman has in store for his future. Highlights, including Joe paying Cesaro a tremendous about of respect, can be found below.

Says he’s not surprised Cesaro decided to leave WWE, calling him a tremendous talent in the process:

“No, I’m not. Obviously, Cesaro is a tremendously skilled athlete, I think very highly of him as a person and as a grappler. Tremendously talented. You know, he’s a guy that has options. I think Cesaro has toed the line above and beyond during his tenure with WWE, I think. He’s been one of the most consistent performers year after year, and a dependable guy. I think really, we talk about, ‘the world’s your oyster,’ I think that’s very much the case for Cesaro.”

How Cesaro will have tons of opportunities:

“There’s going to be tons of opportunities for him, tons of interest, and there should be. This guy, he’s still in his prime, he’s still ready to rock and roll. Very healthy, very, very focused, he has that, probably a renewed focus on life now. So, I am looking forward to seeing what happens with Cesaro here in the coming future.”

