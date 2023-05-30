Samoa Joe discusses the upcoming premiere of AEW Collision.

The current reigning ROH Television Champion appeared on The Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, where he explained why the new program is going to be very beneficial for the promotion. He adds that wrestling being back on Saturday nights is exciting because he used to love watching wrestling on Saturdays.

Obviously it’s exciting to add another show to the lineup for AEW. Doing Saturday night wrestling, I mean, obviously if the TV model was anything like it has been in the past, I would kind of believe some of those comments. But it’s a very different world and a very different environment. I think Saturday nights are a really great night. I’ve always enjoyed events that I’ve seen on Saturday nights. To have the opportunity to kind of give a lot of the AEW roster to kind of give a lot of the AEW roster that maybe doesn’t get enough time throughout the week and showcase a lot of the talent that we’ve had, and I think that’s a valid criticism. When you look at the AEW roster, you see the tremendous, talented athletes, there’s almost not enough time to see them all. I think AEW Collision will be able to definitely expand the fan experience as far as the wrestlers that you get to see.

Staying on subject, Joe says that Collision will create more opportunities for talents who are not utilized as often.

More shows create more opportunities, absolutely. I think this is definitely an example. I think for years, people have been saying they wanted to see more and different talents on AEW, and some talents have more of a chance to be showcased in a longer format, and I think Collision is gonna definitely offer up those opportunities, as well as bringing your favorite AEW stars to one more night a week.

Joe later calls out anyone in Chicago to meet him at the Collision premiere, which plays into the rumors that he will be CM Punk’s first feud as the Second City Saint is expected to return at the show.

I know I’m gonna be there. Anybody else in Chicago wants to show up and got an issue, they can be there too, but we’ll find out.

The Samoan Submission Machine will be appearing in the Twisted Metal series on Peacock. You can see the first trailer for it here.

