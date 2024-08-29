Samoa Joe isn’t interested in personal “dream matches” at this point in his career, but he does know how he wants to use the little bit of time he has left as an active in-ring competitor.

During a recent appearance at the Terrificon 2024 Wrestling panel, the 25-year wrestling veteran spoke about how he wants to use the time he has left in the ring.

“It’s a tough answer because I’m only interested in doing the matchups that the fans want to see,” he said when asked about a dream opponent or match. “I’m not, I have zero interest in doing a vanity match with somebody who is my dream opponent because I don’t do this for me. I’m not doing this to pad my resume, to add to my portfolio. I do this for the fans to want to come and watch it. Inevitably, that question at this point of my career and my life is left in your hands.”

The former AEW World Champion continued, “What match do you want to see, because that’s what I’m interested in doing. I really have zero interest in doing a match with somebody because they’re skilled or that I think it could be a great match. No. At this point, with what time I have left in my career, I want to dedicate that time to what fans want, not what I want.”

Check out Samoa Joe’s complete panel appearance at Terrificon 2024 via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)