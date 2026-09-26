Samoa Joe made his return to AEW at Saturday night’s All Out pay-per-view.

Following Jack Perry’s victory over Katsuyori Shibata in the Tailgate Brawl, Perry remained in the ring and once again called out the former AEW World Champion.

HOOK, Anthony Bowens and Action Andretti initially emerged and stood on the entrance ramp. Moments later, Joe’s music hit and he made his first AEW television appearance in several months.

Joe entered the ring and came face-to-face with Perry, who extended his hand for a handshake. Joe initially turned and began walking away, but Perry stopped him and insisted that he shake his hand.

Joe eventually obliged, only to immediately drop Perry with a headbutt before exiting the ring.

The confrontation continued a storyline that has seen Perry repeatedly call out Joe in recent weeks. Perry’s challenges ultimately led to his All Out match against Joe’s Opps stablemate, Shibata.

Joe had been absent from AEW television since May. At the time of his departure, Joe indicated that Hollywood commitments were calling.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All Out Results 9/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.