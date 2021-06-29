During his recent interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast WWE superstar and current NXT enforcer Samoa Joe named a number of talents on the yellow-and-black brand that he hopes of squaring off again, with NXT champion Karrion Kross, U.K. champion WALTER, and former U.K. champion Pete Dunne topping the list.

“Karrion Kross and Pete Dunne are at the top of that list. A guy like WALTER, people have been asking for it, I’m not blind. It’s for good reason. The guy is a powerhouse and people want to see some furniture moving. It’s not just one or two guys. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, there are several very accomplished athletes in NXT. Bronson Reed, he’s always yapping and wants to get some. Aussies, they got big mouths.”

Later Joe gives more detail on what he will provide to the NXT brand as a talent scout, saying that talents who may not have been given a look will get a chance.

“I always try to keep a pulse on the industry in general, whether it be through me looking or my network contacts and people I know. Outside of the Indie wrestling world, in the combat sports world and a lot of the athletic world. Just heavy connections. It was a really nice fit. I’m looking forward to giving an opportunity to a lot of people that maybe wouldn’t get a look.”

