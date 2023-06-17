Saturday’s AEW Collision premiere will see CM Punk return to the company to team with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR against Jay White, Juice Robinson and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. There have been rumors on AEW reigniting the legendary indies feud between Joe and Punk.

Joe recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the Collision premiere, and commented on his history with Punk.

“We’ve always competed to have the best match of the night, and that’s what we’re still competing to do,” Joe said. “It was our ambition that brought us together. We were two young gentlemen who believed we were the best in the world and that we could take it to anybody. That was evident in the young versions of both of us, and it’s manifested to where we are today.”

It was noted that the Punk – Joe friendship dates back decades, so Joe is intimately familiar with Punk’s ability to be a cult of personality and lightning rod of controversy.

“I understand the nature of the beast,” Joe said. “It’s not a beast that’s easily tamed, so color me unsurprised. I don’t lie to myself and think that everybody acts the same way. People have their own interpretations of things. So color me unphased. The guy’s my friend. He’s been my friend for years, and I have a lot of respect for him. But I understand the nature of the beast. I know what to expect.”

Punk has not defeated Joe in their series of singles bouts, which includes 6 matches, notably the two 60-minute time limit draws and the 30-plus-minute match from ROH in 2004. Joe is looking forward to mixing it up with Punk once again

“When you look at the breadth of our careers, there was a large span of time when we didn’t touch,” Joe said. “Now we’re back together, doing what we do best. I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s picked up, I’m down to show him what I’ve picked up, and we’ll see how it all hashes out in the ring.”

Joe also had praise for FTR, White and Robinson.

“Juice is wildly underrated,” he said. “Jay is coming into a new market, and not everyone has seen his work before, but that’s all part of the process. Stylistically, physically, they’re in their prime. FTR is an amazing tag team. I’ve got to watch their evolution from NXT to AEW. I’m looking forward to facing off against them.”

Joe said he’s coming to the AEW Collision premiere to fight, and to rock the United Center in Chicago. He commented on what tomorrow’s Trios main event means.

“I’m out there to pick a fight, get into one, and rock that building to its foundation,” Joe said. “The mantra and mission haven’t changed. This is a chance to show who really is the best in the world.”

