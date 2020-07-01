Samoa Joe On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Commentary

During his appearance on The Bump, Samoa Joe spoke on Vince McMahon’s reaction to his commentary. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve had zero media aspirations. I just drift through life, and things just hit me as they come. I got on the commentary table – it was funny when the light shined on me, I started to hear the angels sing, I said to myself, ‘You know, this might be a good fit.’ I then put my headset on, and Vince [McMahon] came through and said, ‘You know, this feels right.’ I was like, ‘I know!’

It’s been a weird journey, but I’m still on it. It’s an odyssey and a quest. I’m just trying to take the world along with me. I have a very descriptive mind, you know, when I see things, my observations are quick to come right out of my mouth. So yeah, it’s been working out very well.