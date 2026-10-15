Samoa Joe says supporting friends through grief can be as simple as being available when they need to talk. In an interview with Scott Fishman for TV Insider, he discussed the wrestling community’s response to the deaths of Benjamin Satterley, known as PAC, and Andy Williams, known as The Butcher.

Joe said there is no special wrestling protocol for mourning friends and loved ones. He described performers checking on each other and being ready for a late-night phone call.

He also emphasized that the losses extend beyond AEW because both men affected people throughout wrestling. Joe praised Tony Khan’s sensitivity while making clear that the support is not confined to one company.

“I think we all understand the great loss that we’ve had to endure these past months.”

For Joe, continuing to perform brings a greater appreciation for the opportunity to do so. His remarks come amid the tributes to PAC, including the message shared by his wife, Natalie.

Source: Scott Fishman’s Samoa Joe interview for TV Insider.