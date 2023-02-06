Samoa Joe spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Michael Cole:

“I gained so much respect from Michael Cole and seeing what he actually does for the company. It goes far beyond the camera and seeing what he has to put up with. I realized this is a man who, like anybody else in the world, would have broken under the pressure that he’s under consistently week after week after week. He was a big help too. He fully believed in me and did everything he could to put me in the best position to succeed.”

Advice to inexperienced wrestlers:

“I think gauging your thoughts behind eliciting reactions from the crowd and how to get it rather than just worrying about the minutiae of what you’re doing. Like, not worrying about the details, but worrying about the destination is kind of what I’m getting at. I feel like a lot of guys are really stuck on the technicality of what they’re doing and not the reason why they’re doing it. I think that’s my biggest advice I would offer to anybody in AEW or WWE. It’s awesome that you can do it, but why are you doing it? I think just bring that essence of reality to having a reason for everything you do. I hate the term, “Less is more.’ I think it’s kind of an open invitation to be really lazy, but I love saying, ‘Get the most out of everything you do.’ I think It’s a better way of saying that.”