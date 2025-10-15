Samoa Joe is a legend of pro wrestling.

And as a legend, he is someone who has had his share of in-ring matches and moments with two other legends that are currently in the process of winding down their respective careers.

Following their match at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, which included several moves and spots paying homage to other wrestling legends such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and others, Samoa Joe spoke about himself being included in the mix as well, as Styles used his signature ‘Coquina Clutch’ on Cena during their October 11 match at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

The following are some of the highlights from the new Samoa Joe interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports where he gives his thoughts on the tribute paid to him by Cena and Styles, and his take on their respective careers and retirements.

On John Cena and AJ Styles paying homage to him during their match at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth: “It’s incredibly cool. Both those men are people I have unyielding respect for. I’m so happy to see they’ve enjoyed the successes they have had in their life. It was wonderful to be thought of in their big moment.”

On his thoughts on AJ Styles and John Cena and their respective careers: “AJ is one of the few wrestlers who changed the face of wrestling. He’s definitely the prototype of an ideal wrestler and expanded that category. Much like John, both had fantastic careers. I know for many fans it’s sad to see them go, and I can obviously see why. They’ve been such a big part of the industry for so long.”

On his thoughts on Styles and Cena both retiring from pro wrestling soon: “For me, it’s a bit of a different perspective. I’m super happy for them both. These are both men who’ve achieved in this industry. They really have careers they can kick back their feet and look at with tremendous pride and satisfaction. I’m always happy to see people enter that phase of their life in a healthy manner with great future prospects of other things on the horizon.”