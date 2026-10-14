Who are stars currently working in All Elite Wrestling that fans should keep their sights set on?

Samoa Joe has an opinion about this, and during a new interview this week with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com, he shared it.

When asked which wrestlers in AEW fans should “look out for” in the future, Joe pointed to Queen Aminata and Trish Adora on the women’s side.

“I think Queen Aminata,” Joe began. “There is a ton of potential that is kind of unrealized there. I would say the same thing with Trish Adora. I think those are two talents that I consistently see where maybe their best is still kind of in front of them.”

How about the men?

“On the men’s side, there are also a lot,” Joe continued. “I’d say [Action] Andretti. I think, him being given more opportunity and given more spots could be quite the force to be reckoned with.”

Joe was also asked about the atmosphere in AEW today compared to other times in the past, referring to the current scene as an “era of new faces.”

“It’s definitely an era of new faces,” Joe said. “I think you’re seeing a lot of younger guys that maybe weren’t in the spotlight or indefinitely in the main event picture, kind of forcing themselves into the picture, and rightfully so.”

He went on to describe it as “an exciting time” for the company as a whole, as well as himself personally.

“It’s an exciting time being a part of this company,” he added. “For me, it’s very special and very fun because you’re getting to see the evolution of so many young, extremely awesome talents kind of coming into their own.”

Also during the interview, the pro wrestling legend was asked about the response he has received to a video of himself having a conversation about his decision to lean into his faith going viral.

“If you make a statement about anything in this world, people are gonna feel strongly about it one way or another,” Joe said. “I live in America, there’s free speech. So be it.”

Samoa Joe is scheduled to take part in the first-ever Clockwork Carnage match for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view on October 17 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL.

In addition to Joe and reigning champion Will Ospreay, the match will feature ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and five additional competitors who will be determined in qualifying matches on the combined three hour AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision show on October 14 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/14 for live AEW Dynamite and Collision Results, and again on 10/17 for live AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.