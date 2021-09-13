NXT champion Samoa Joe released a video statement earlier tonight on his personal Twitter announcing that he has sustained an injury, and will be relinquishing the NXT championship. Joe reveals that the WWE medical informed him that due to these injuries they would like for him to step away from the ring for an “undetermined” amount of time. He adds that because he holds the values of NXT so high his decision to drop the belt was an easy one, with Joe advocating for the brand to have a new fighting champion.

Upon my recent return my goals were very simple. I sought to ensure the respect and integrity due to both NXT and its championship. I sought to ensure that everybody understood that the needs of one individual will never outstrip the sum of the brand. Today I find myself having to stand on those principles. Recently WWE medical has informed me that due to certain injuries they would like to have me step away from the ring for a brief, yet still indeterminate amount of time. I realize that this week we are on the cusp of a new NXT. We are on the brink of a new era in our history, and I realize that that era deserves a fighting champion. That’s why it makes this very difficult decision very easy to make. Effective immediately…I relinquish the NXT championship. Best of luck to those who will vie for it, and my sincerest condolences to whoever wins because I will be along shortly to recollect what’s mine.

WWE has since released their own statement confirming the news on their website, which you can read here, and watch Joe’s full statement below.

