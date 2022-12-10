At Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson took place.
Joe got Robinson up on the top turnbuckle and successfully hit a muscle buster for the win.
Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki on April 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana on AEW Dynamite to become the champion.
Juice Robinson with the huge cannonball into the Champ!
