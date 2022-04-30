Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was headlined by Samoa Joe taking on Trent Beretta, with Joe’s ROH Television championship on the line.

After a competitive back and forth Joe managed to catch Trent with a uranage, followed by his devastating rear-naked choke for the win. This marks Joe’s first successful defense since winning the title from Minoru Suzuki a few week ago. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.