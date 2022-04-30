Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was headlined by Samoa Joe taking on Trent Beretta, with Joe’s ROH Television championship on the line.
After a competitive back and forth Joe managed to catch Trent with a uranage, followed by his devastating rear-naked choke for the win. This marks Joe’s first successful defense since winning the title from Minoru Suzuki a few week ago. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Tornado DDT by @Trentylocks but @SamoaJoe kicks out! It’s #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/ZUOatM1CZM
Huge powerbomb into STF by @SamoaJoe! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/7eTIZBwBP6
And @SamoaJoe levels @trentylocks! It’s #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/xODnXi8ZgZ
Uranage into the rear naked choke gets the victory for @SamoaJoe and he retains the ROH World TV Championship here on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/i4DpF8MzzO
