Samoa Joe is back in AEW.

The ROH Television champion had been absent due to his work on the Netflix Twisted Metal series. He returned at this evening’s ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago to help the Pinnacle (Wardlow & FTR) fight off Jay Lethal, Satnum Singh, and Sonjay Dutt after the former picked up a victory in a six-man tag match.

