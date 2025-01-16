Pwinsider is reporting that Scott D’Amore was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether he was just visiting or if something else is in the works.

Samoa Joe made his return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, saving HOOK from an attack by Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, & Kip Sabian.

As Cage, Wayne, and Sabian were going to attempt a con-chair-to on HOOK, Joe stormed to the ring and took out the Patriarchy faction with some help from Katsuyori Shibata.

Megan Bayne made her AEW Dynamite debut during this week’s show.

Bayne entered the women’s Casino Gauntlet match at number three. Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter opened the bout.

This marked Bayne’s first match in AEW since an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation back in 2021.

Speaking of the women’s Casino Gauntlet match, Toni Storm won it all and will be heading to Grand Slam Australia.

The finish came when Storm got a distracted Julia Hart in a cradle pin.