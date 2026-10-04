Samoa Joe went from being released by WWE to landing a starring television role in a matter of hours.

Joe was released by WWE for the second time in January 2022, less than a year after his first departure from the company. WWE initially released Joe in April 2021 before bringing him back that June.

During his brief return, Joe captured the NXT Championship but was forced to relinquish the title before eventually transitioning into a backstage role. His second WWE run then came to an end the following January.

Speaking with Craig Altman of Grace Family Church, Joe recalled breaking the news of his release to his wife and how she reassured him that things would work out.

“It was a rough morning; obviously, it’s tough to explain how that happened in a matter of a few weeks,” Joe said. “I remember looking at my wife and saying, ‘I got fired.’ I remember her looking up at me and going, ‘It’s alright. God’s got this. We’re going to be fine. We prayed on this. It’s going to work out.’”

By that point in his life, Joe said he had reached a place where he shared his wife’s confidence that another opportunity would come along.

“It took me years to get to this point, but I looked back at her with the utmost confidence and I knew she was absolutely right,” he continued.

As it turned out, Joe didn’t have to wait long. Approximately four hours after learning of his WWE release, he received a phone call from someone he hadn’t spoken with in 15 years.

“He says, ‘Listen, I don’t know what your schedule is. I don’t know if you’re busy, but I’m doing a new TV show for Peacock. I’d love you to come in and star in it. Please, will you send me an audition tape? I think you’re the right guy for the job.’”

That call ultimately led to Joe landing his role as Sweet Tooth in “Twisted Metal.”

“Lo and behold, I started Twisted Metal,” Joe recalled. “Went back into the room, looked at my wife and said, ‘Well, I’m now starring in a TV series. I think everything is okay.’ She said, ‘I told you it would all work out.’”

Joe’s post-WWE career also quickly brought him back to professional wrestling. He debuted for AEW/ROH in April 2022 and has remained a prominent part of the company in the years since.

Joe will be back in action on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he is scheduled to face Jack Perry.