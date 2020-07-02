Samoa Joe Reveals What Vince McMahon Said To Him When Doing Commentary: “It Feels Just Right”

WWE superstar Samoa Joe spoke about his move to the Raw commentary team on today’s episode of The Bump. The former United States champion revealed what Vince McMahon said to him once on headset, and admits that he’s still learning the ropes of his transition from in-ring competition.
I had zero media aspirations. I pretty much just kind of drift through life and just let things hit me as they come. I got on the commentary table, it was funny, when the light shined on me and I started to hear the angels sing, I said to myself, ‘I think this might be a good fit and I think this might work out.’ Then I put on the headset and Vince came through and said ‘I don’t know why, it feels just right.’ It’s been a really weird journey and I’m still on it. It’s an odyssey and a quest and I’m just trying to take the world along with me. Like I said, I have a very descriptive mind when I see things. It’s working out pretty well.
You can watch the full episode of The Bump below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
