Last night IMPACT Wrestling held their annual Slammiversary pay-per-view, which also served as the promotion’s 20-year anniversary. Several legends like current WWE superstar AJ Styles, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, and AEW superstar Sting appeared via video to congratulate IMPACT, once known as TNA, on their legendary milestone.

One talent who was noticeably absent from the video package was AEW superstar and current ROH Television champion Samoa Joe, whose run in TNA was one of the most memorable in its 20-year history. Joe took to Twitter this morning and revealed why he didn’t take part, explaining that he wasn’t available, nor did IMPACT ask him. He ends his statement by wishing everyone at IMPACT well.

Joe writes, “Dearest cackling hens. I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact. Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved.”

