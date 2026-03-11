AEW star Samoa Joe has provided a positive update on his recovery after being sidelined with an injury that has kept him off television for several weeks.

Joe has been away from AEW programming since late January after reportedly suffering an injury while training. The former AEW World Champion last competed on the January 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he and The Opps lost the AEW World Trios Championship to Jet Set Rodeo.

During a recent panel appearance with Monopoly Events, Joe reassured fans that his return to AEW may not be far away.

“We’ll be back at AEW sooner than later.”

While Joe did not provide a specific timetable, he hinted that several developments may be coming in both his wrestling career and other ventures outside the ring.

“There’s a few other things I can’t talk about right now.”

Joe has also recently acknowledged that he is nearing the final chapter of his in-ring career. In a separate interview with SHAK Wrestling, the 46-year-old said his current AEW contract will likely be the last deal he signs in professional wrestling.

Joe explained that after more than 25 years in the industry, he does not want to stay active longer than he should, especially considering the physical toll his career has taken.

Despite those long-term considerations, Joe’s comments suggest fans may not have to wait much longer to see him return to AEW television as he continues recovering from the injury that has kept him sidelined since January.

Do you think Samoa Joe still has one more major AEW title run left before his career ends?