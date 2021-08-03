The latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast was NXT superstar Samoa Joe, who spoke on a number of pro-wrestling related topics, most notably how much John Cena has been an inspiration to the WWE locker room, later praising Cena for being the hardest worker in the room. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Cena the hardest worker in any room even in the film world:

Rarely do I call athletes in our business, someone genuinely inspirational as far as their work ethic goes and what they put into it and what they do. Throughout the time I’ve known John, there’s one consistent thing, that has always stood out and still stands out to this day. I’ve even talked to guys who have worked with him in film and they say it’s the same case; John is consistently the hardest worker in the room. Without a doubt. His attention to detail, how absolutely disciplined he is when it comes to the small things and really emphasizing the right things at the right time.

Says Cena reinforces those around him to continue to work hard:

He’s a cerebral guy and he’s not given enough credit for it. He really does sit down and think out what he’s going to show the world. It shows in his success. He does a fantastic job when a project is put in front of him and he’s allowed to reign over it with his ideas. It’s inspiring to see a guy who puts in the work be as successful as he is because it reinforces everything that you’ve been doing in your career.

