WWE star Samoa Joe recently spoke with Sportskeeda to provide an update on his in-ring status, where the former U.S. champion reveals that there’s no current timetable on his return to action following a string of bad injuries, including concussions. Joe reassures fans that the WWE medical team is doing what they deem best for his health and well-being, something the submission machine says he’s super appreciative for.

I just want to reassure people that you know this point, WWE medical is doing the best for my health and my well-being, and I’m appreciative of it, so we’re taking our time. We’re making sure that I’m as healthy as I can be. And we are… Yeah, I think that’s essentially it, you know, I’m not putting a timetable on it because the type of injury is not something that I want to rush, obviously, for obvious reasons. So, yeah, I mean, that’s essentially the update. I mean, and obviously, too, there’s been some holdups from a technical standpoint with the pandemic going on and availability of medical personnel, but for the most part, we’re taking a careful, measured approach, and though I don’t think my in-ring career is over by a longshot I’m appreciative of the recovery time. And that my health is being respected at a premium.

Joe was added to the Monday Night Raw commentary team back in April of 2020, and has not competed since February.