Samoa Joe returns to the ring for All Elite Wrestling.

Tonight.

Heading into tonight,’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Joe has been medically cleared and will return to competition on the April 22 show.

This marks Joe’s first match since being sidelined earlier this year. On the January 28 episode of Dynamite, it was revealed that he had suffered a non-contact injury, preventing him from being cleared to compete at the time.

Joe’s most recent in-ring appearance came one week prior, on the January 21 edition of Dynamite, where he scored a victory over Mike Bailey.

That drought ends tonight.

In additional lineup news, Lio Rush is set to go one-on-one with Brody King in singles competition.

Meanwhile, the AEW World Championship will be on the line in the night’s main event, as Darby Allin defends the title against Tommaso Ciampa.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.